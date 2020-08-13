Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Longtime Illinois state senator hit with federal tax charge

August 13, 2020 6:24 pm
 
1 min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Longtime state Sen. Terry Link was charged in federal court Thursday with filing a false tax return, the latest Illinois lawmaker to face public corruption charges.

Link reported an income of $264,450 in 2016 when the “defendant knew that the total income substantially exceeded that amount,” according to the single-page charging document.

Often, those charged in these type of filings, called informations, go on to enter plea deals with prosecutors.

Link, 73, did not return messages seeking comment.

Advertisement

The Democrat, whose district covers suburbs north of Chicago, first took office in 1997 and eventually became assistant majority leader. He serves on the Legislative Ethics Commission and is chair of the Lake County Democratic Party. Over the years, he has often championed gambling legislation.

        Insight by Optiv and Check Point: Federal cybersecurity experts discuss the benefits agencies would see by moving to a platform approach in this free webinar.

The charge comes after several other state lawmakers were charged as a result of the federal government’s ongoing criminal investigations into public corruption.

Among them was state Rep. Luis Arroyo, a Chicago Democrat, who pleaded not guilty to bribery allegations. He’s accused of paying a bribe to an unnamed state senator in exchange for support of a gambling bill that would have benefited a lobbying client.

In announcing the charge last October, federal prosecutors revealed that the unnamed state senator had been cooperating with them since 2016.

Link has previously denied to reporters that he was the unnamed state senator. The Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times, citing anonymous sources, have identified Link as the unnamed senator.

___

Follow Sophia Tareen at http://twitter.com/sophiatareen.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Control Squadron breaks their previous record for sequential flights