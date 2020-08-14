Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Malaysian economy shrinks 17% in worst contraction on record

August 14, 2020 3:45 am
 
< a min read
      

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia has reported its economy contracted 17% in the last quarter in its worst downturn since the global financial crisis.

The central bank said the real rate of annual growth was 16.5% in the April-June quarter, down from a 2% contraction in the first quarter of the year.

Business shutdowns, travel restrictions and other measures to help contain outbreaks of the new coronavirus took a heavy toll.

The central bank said, however, that key indicators such as exports, industrial output and consumer spending began to bounce back in May as pandemic-related restrictions were eased.

Advertisement

It is forecasting a contraction for the full year of minus 3.5% to minus 5.5%. It expects the economy to resume expansion in 2021, growing between 5.5% and 8%.

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Lifestyle News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

ANG members recognized for heroic efforts