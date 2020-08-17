Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Party official: FBI arrests Puerto Rico legislator, 3 others

August 17, 2020 8:34 am
 
< a min read
      

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — FBI agents on Monday arrested Puerto Rico Rep. María Milagros Charbonier and three other people, a spokesman for the pro-statehood New Progressive Party said.

Raúl Colón, a spokesman for the president of Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives, told The Associated Press that an adviser for Charbonier notified the president of the arrest. No further details were immediately available.

FBI spokeswoman Limary Cruz told the AP that four people were arrested but said she could not immediately release more details. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced an upcoming press conference about a public corruption case.

Charbonier recently said the FBI interviewed her and had seized her phone.

Advertisement

She is one of Puerto Rico’s most conservative and religious legislators. She has served as representative since her election in 2012 but just lost in Sunday’s primaries. Charbonier also previously served as secretary general for the New Progressive Party.

        Insight by ViON and Dell: Learn how the FDA is looking at common use cases and creating cloud-based package services to give the internal customers the majority of the capabilities they need in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navajo Code Talker's Day