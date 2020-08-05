Listen Live Sports

Police: Chicago police officer shot, suspect in custody

August 5, 2020 8:21 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer was shot and seriously wounded early Wednesday on the city’s West Side by a suspect who fired at officers from a third-floor window, the city’s police superintendent said.

Officers called to the scene about a domestic incident were on the ground outside a home speaking to the suspect after they noticed the man “peering out” of third floor windows and began trying to deescalate the situation, said Police Superintendent David Brown.

“But almost immediately the suspect began firing at the officers from a handgun down on ground level from the third floor, striking one of our officers in the leg,” Brown said.

The officer was transported to a hospital, where he was in serious condition with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said. A woman and child who were inside the home are doing OK, Brown said.

Police said officers didn’t return fire and the suspect was taken into custody following the shooting about 3:45 a.m. in the North Lawndale neighborhood. Brown said the male is a felony gun offender.

Brown noted that the officer is the fourth Chicago officer to be struck by gunfire from suspects in the past week, following last Thursday’s shooting of three officers outside a police station.

“It just speaks to the courage, bravery and dedication of the Chicago Police Department and its officers during this unprecedented time and challenging time not only with the pandemic and civil unrest but also the push against police and yet our officers are continuing to risk everything to protect their city,” the superintendent said.

