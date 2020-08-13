Listen Live Sports

Police order crowd to leave amid Portland protests

August 13, 2020 8:34 am
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have declared a riot outside a justice center, next to a federal courthouse.

Police said Wednesday night that some in the crowd were engaging in criminal activity, setting fires and exploding fireworks outside the federal building. They told people to leave and used tear gas in an attempt to push people out of the area.

Protests have assembled nightly in Portland since the killing of George Floyd in late May. Floyd, a Black man, died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck.

Protests had dwindled before President Donald Trump sent federal agents to the liberal city in early July. Those agents have since withdrawn. Gatherings over the last week had been much smaller and targeted local police facilities.

The Associated Press

