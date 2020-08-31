Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Presiding justice: RBG officiates family friend’s wedding

August 31, 2020 4:27 pm
 
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — A tweet Monday from a new bride brought the first sighting of ailing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in months — officiating at an outdoor wedding Sunday.

The photo of the 87-year-old Ginsburg, who announced in July she is being treated for cancer, shows her during the wedding ceremony Sunday of Barb Solish and Danny Kazin, according to Solish’s Twitter feed.

“2020 has been rough, but yesterday was Supreme,” Solish tweeted.

In the photo, Ginsburg is wearing her judicial robe with a decorative black-and-white embroidered collar.

Advertisement

The justice is a close friend of one of the families and the festivities took place outdoors at a private residence, court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said. Solish noted on Twitter that both she and her husband “tested negative” before the ceremony, presumably for COVID-19.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Ginsburg and the rest of the court essentially disappeared from view when the court in March was closed to the public because of the virus outbreak. The justices began meeting by telephone and held arguments by phone in May, their voices but not their images available to the public.

The court handed down opinions into the middle of July, but the justices did not take the bench to announce their decisions as they customarily do. Rather, opinions were posted online.

Shortly after the court finished its work for the summer, Ginsburg announced she was undergoing chemotherapy to treat lesions on her liver. It’s the fifth time she’s dealt with cancer in the past 20 years. At the same time, she said she would continue to serve on the court.

Kazin works for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and Solish is at the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Lifestyle News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired