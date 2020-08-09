Listen Live Sports

Report: 9 killed in car crash in Egypt’s Nile Delta

August 9, 2020 7:25 am
 
CAIRO (AP) — A car crash on Sunday left at least nine people dead and seven others injured north of the Egyptian capital, Cairo, the state-run news agency said.

The MENA news agency said the crash took place when a microbus collided with a small truck on a highway in the Nile Delta town of Banha, around 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Cairo.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, MENA said. The report blamed speeding for the crash.

Deadly traffic crashes claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. These crashes are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

The country’s official statistics agency says more than 8,000 road accidents took place in 2018, leaving over 3,000 dead and around 12,000 injured.

