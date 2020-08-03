Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Rosa Parks letter on Martin Luther King Jr. on sale for $54K

August 3, 2020 6:17 am
 
1 min read
      

A handwritten letter written by Rosa Parks recalling Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s work in the civil rights movement is on sale for $54,000.

The letter, dated Oct. 6, 1981, was sent to a Mr. Kessler more than a decade after King’s assassination.

“I admired and respected him as a truly great man committed and dedicated to freedom, peace and equality for all oppressed humanity,” Parks writes about King in the letter. “He was a leader of the masses in Montgomery, Alabama and the nation.”

Moments in Time CEO Gary Zimet, whose company is selling the letter, told AL.com it’s the only letter where he’s seen Parks mentioning King, and said it’s rare because it’s handwritten. “Even her typed letters are scarce,” Zimet said.

Advertisement

Parks was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery on Dec. 1, 1955. Her arrest sparked the Montgomery bus boycott, a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.

The boycott turned King, who was a young minister, into a leader in the movement. The 381-day protest of the segregated bus system ended with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that segregated public buses were unconstitutional.

Parks died in 2005 at age 92. A statue commemorating her life now stands in Montgomery.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy’s first black female tactical air pilot earns Wings of Gold