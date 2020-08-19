Norway expels Russian diplomat in spy case

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expelled a Russian diplomat linked to the case of a man jailed on accusations of spying for Russia, officials said.

“We have today informed the Russian ambassador that one of his employees is unwanted in Norway and has been asked to leave the country. This is because the person in question has performed actions that are not compatible with his role and status as a diplomat,” Siri R. Svendsen told The Associated Press.

It was unclear whether the expelled diplomat was the Russian intelligence officer that Norwegian authorities said was meeting with the suspected spy in an Oslo restaurant when he was arrested on Saturday.

The accused man has not been officially identified beyond that he is a Norwegian national in his 50s who was born abroad. However, Norwegian broadcaster NRK identified him as Harsharn Singh Tathgar.

The man’s employer said Tuesday that he was heading an industry project on 3D printing and had no security clearance and didn’t work on projects for the defense industry, the Norwegian Armed Forces or other governmental agencies,.

Norway-based DNV GL, a major global classification society for ships, said in a statement the man had not had any line management responsibilities for a number of years.

“During his time with DNV GL he worked on a limited number of projects — primarily within materials technology,” said the company, which is also the largest technical consultancy to the global renewable energy and oil and gas industry.

“At the time of his arrest, he led a joint industry project on 3D printing,” it said Tuesday. It gave no further details.

DNV GL said it was “working closely” with the Norwegian Police Security Service. “Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation we cannot disclose any further information at this point,” the company said.

The man was arrested Saturday in a pizza restaurant. On Monday, he was remanded in custody for four weeks.

The man has admitted receiving money — a sum that the judge who remanded him in custody said was a “not insignificant amount.”

If convicted, he faces a maximum prison term of 15 years.

