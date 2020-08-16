Listen Live Sports

Texas National Guard soldier dies in training at Fort Hood

August 16, 2020 2:06 pm
 
FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — A Texas Army National Guard soldier has died during a training exercise at Fort Hood, according to the Texas Military Department.

Sgt. Bradley Moore, 36, of Mansfield died Thursday during land navigation training according to a news release on the department’s website.

The statement said foul play is not suspected and the death remains under investigation.

Moore’s death is devastating, Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the adjutant general for Texas, said in the statement.

“The military is a family, and the entire Texas National Guard mourns with Sgt. Moore’s loved ones left behind.”

At least four Fort Hood Army soldiers have been found dead near the base since June, including Spc. Vanessa Guillen and Pvt. Gregory Morales.

Investigators have said Guillen was killed by a fellow soldier and foul play is suspected in Morales’ death.

Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas and Pvt. Mejhor Morta are both believed to have drowned in a lake.

There is no indication the deaths are related.

