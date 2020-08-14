Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Trump’s counter to Democratic convention? Swing state trips.

August 14, 2020 10:52 am
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is looking to counter next week’s Democratic National Convention with travel to several swing states — including Wisconsin, which was to have hosted the Democratic gathering.

Trump campaign announced Friday that Trump will host events aimed at attacking his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, on Monday in Wisconsin and Minnesota and on Tuesday in Arizona.

Democrats moved their campaign completely virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans also cancelled nearly all of their convention, scheduled for the following week, because of the outbreak.

Trump’s events in Mankato, Minnesota, and Oshkosh, Wisconsin, are being billed as remarks on Biden’s “failures on Jobs and the Economy.” Tuesday’s speech in Yuma, Arizona, is advertised to be on Biden’s “failures on Immigration and Border Security.”

Advertisement

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

ANG members recognized for heroic efforts