Turkey sends rescue and medical teams after Beirut explosion

August 5, 2020 10:21 am
 
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey said Wednesday it is sending search and rescue teams along with emergency medical personnel to aid Lebanese authorities in the aftermath of the devastating explosion that killed at least 100 people in Beirut and injured thousands.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said a field hospital was also in the works, adding that Turkey was sending humanitarian aid, medical equipment and medicine to Beirut.

The dispatched teams were from Turkey’s health ministry, disaster and emergency authority and the Red Crescent.

Six Turkish citizens were injured in the massive explosion, including one who needed surgery, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on the phone with Lebanese President Michel Auon late Tuesday and tweeted his condolences after the incident.

A Turkish aid organization, Humanitarian Relief Foundation, was working in Beirut to help the injured get to hospitals. The group also tweeted it was preparing food packs for the victims.

“We will continue giving Lebanon all support with the hope that these difficult days will be overcome as soon as possible through solidarity and cooperation,” the foreign ministry spokesman said.

