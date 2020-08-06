Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

UK ambassador to China to head British mission to the UN

August 6, 2020 1:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Barbara Woodward, Britain’s ambassador to China, has been announced as the U.K.’s next permanent representative to the United Nations in New York.

Woodward succeeds Karen Pierce, who was appointed earlier this year to her new role as the first female British ambassador to the United States.

Woodward has served as ambassador to China since 2015. She previously served as the Foreign Office’s head of economic and consular affairs and as the international director of the U.K. Border Force.

She joined the Foreign Office in 1994, and her first posting was to the British embassy in Moscow.

Advertisement

Woodward said she was delighted to take up the job “at a time when the rules-based international system faces pressing global challenges and a significant reform agenda.”

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Woodward will bring her “formidable intellect and dynamic diplomatic skills” to the role.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsmen carries dog from home destroyed by tornado