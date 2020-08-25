FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks mostly higher

TOKYO (AP) —Asian shares were mostly higher today as investors hung onto hopes the coronavirus pandemic may come under control with treatments being developed.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei finished 1.4% higher. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.6%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.4%.

Shares also rose in Taiwan, India and most of Southeast Asia.

CHINA-US-TRADE

China, US discuss economic coordination in trade meeting

BEIJING (AP) — Few details have emerged from a phone meeting held today by top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators as part of the “Phase 1” truce aimed at ending a tariff war between the two biggest global economies.

China’s Ministry of Commerce says the two sides discussed strengthening coordination of economic policies. Its announcement gave no details.

President Xi Jinping’s government has lobbied Washington since at least 2016 to coordinate macroeconomic policies.

The latest meeting included Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOURISM IMPACT

UN: Global tourism lost $320 billion in 5 months from virus

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief says the global tourism industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, with $320 billion lost in exports in the first five months of the year and more than 120 million jobs at risk.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says international tourist arrivals also decreased by more than half. He says in a report that tourism is the third largest export sector of the global economy, behind fuels and chemicals, and in 2019 it accounted for 7% of global trade.

He says: “It employs one in every 10 people on Earth and provides livelihoods to hundreds of millions more.”

GERMANY-ECONOMY

Germany economy’s 2nd-quarter decline revised to below 10%

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s official statistics agency says the country’s economy, Europe’s biggest, shrank slightly less in the second quarter than originally estimated. But the 9.7% drop was still easily the worst on record.

The Federal Statistical Office has revised the quarter-on-quarter contraction in gross domestic product down from the 10.1% it initially reported at the end of July.

Despite the revision, it remained by far the steepest drop in the 50 years that quarterly GDP figures have been recorded. It easily beat a 4.7% decline in the first quarter of 2009, during the global financial crisis.

UNITED STATES-MALAYSIA

Consultant charged in covert lobbying of Trump officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — A businesswoman and consultant has been charged in a covert effort to lobby the Trump administration to drop an investigation into funds pilfered from a Malaysian wealth fund, and to arrange for the return of a Chinese dissident living in the United States.

Federal prosecutors say Nickie Lum Davis failed to disclose to the federal government that the lobbying effort was done on behalf of a fugitive Malaysian financier who has been charged in the U.S. with conspiring to launder billions of dollars from the fund.

The Foreign Agents Registration Act requires individuals who are enlisted by foreign entities to lobby the U.S. government to register that work with the Justice Department.

MICHIGAN-PIPELINE

Pipeline tunnel supporters, foes clash before Michigan panel

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan agency is hearing from both sides in the debate over a proposed oil pipeline tunnel in a Great Lakes channel. The state Public Service Commission held an online public hearing Monday on Enbridge’s plan to place a segment of its Line 5 in a tunnel that would be built beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

The straits connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. The new line would replace twin pipes that have lain across the bottom of the straits since 1953.

Supporters say the project would create jobs and protect supplies to refineries and users of propane. Opponents say it’s unnecessary and would damage the local environment while contributing to global warming.

SWITZERLAND-CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse to shut 37 bank branches in Switzerland

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss bank Credit Suisse says it plans to close 37 branches in its home country as part of an effort to streamline its business, and some job cuts are inevitable.

Credit Suisse says it expects to implement the changes by the end of this year, reducing the number of branches in Switzerland to 109 from 146.

The bank says that in just the last two years, there has been a 40% increase in the use of online banking at Credit Suisse.

AUSTRALIA-KIRIN

Australia blocks Kirin’s $430M sale of business to Chinese

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government says it plans to block Kirin Holdings Co.’s 45.6 billion yen ($430 million) sale of its Australian beverage unit to a Chinese company in a development likely to increase strain on Chinese-Australian relations.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says he has advised the buyer China Mengniu Dairy Co. that the sale of the Japanese company’s Australian subsidiary Lion Dairy and Drinks “would be contrary to the national interest.” Frydenberg’s statement did not elaborate.

Kirin and China Mengniu Dairy Co. had decided not to continue with the sale, agreed to in November last year, after Frydenberg expressed his preliminary view to block the deal. In practice, such preliminary decisions are final.

