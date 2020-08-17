FINANCIAL MARKETS

Wall Street ticks up, nudges S&P 500 again to edge of record

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are starting another week with modest gains on Wall Street, and the S&P 500 is making its latest run at its record high.

The benchmark index was up 0.3% at 3,384.56 in midday trading. Earlier in the morning, it climbed above its record closing level of 3,386.15, which was set on Feb. 19 before the pandemic shut down businesses worldwide and created the worst recession in decades.

Twice last week, the index briefly crossed above that record level, only to fade in the afternoon.

ELECTION 2020-POSTAL SERVICE

Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on Postal bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session this week to vote on a bill prohibiting the U.S. Postal Service from changing its operations or level of service.

Her decision comes amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency during the coronavirus pandemic as states expand mail-in voting options. Two lawmakers today called on the FBI to investigate.

The legislation called the “Delivering for America Act” would prohibit the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on Jan. 1. A vote could come next Saturday.

ARCTIC-WILDLIFE REFUGE-OIL LEASING

US approves oil, gas leasing plan for Alaska Wildlife refuge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Department of the Interior has approved an oil and gas leasing program within Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

The refuge is home to polar bears, caribou and other wildlife. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt signed the Record of Decision, which will determine where oil and gas leasing will take place in the refuge’s coastal plain. He says it’s a significant step in determining where and under what conditions oil and gas development will occur.

Congress approved the program in 2017, and the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management in December 2018 concluded drilling could be conducted within the coastal plain area without harming wildlife.

IRAN-US

Iran: Fuel en route to Venezuela seized by US wasn’t Iranian

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) —Iran’s oil minister says the cargo of four tankers seized by the United States last week en route to Venezuela is no longer Iranian property.

The minister today insisted the U.S. has no right to confiscate the shipment in international waters.

The Trump administration said it seized the cargo of four tankers it was targeting for transporting Iranian fuel to Venezuela. The move was part of stepped-up U.S. campaign of maximum pressure on Iran and Venezuela, both heavily sanctioned allies.

But the oil minister said the cargo had been “sold to customers and the payment was received” for it.

INDIA-FACEBOOK

India ruling party denies preferential treatment by Facebook

NEW DELHI (AP) — Members of India’s governing party are rejecting allegations that Facebook officials turned a blind eye to partisan hate speech on the social media platform to protect growing business interests in India.

As usage has spread across India, Facebook and its subsidiary WhatsApp have become fierce battlegrounds for India’s political parties, but spokesmen for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing party deny a newspaper report that Facebook officials chose not to take action against party members whose posts violated rules against hate speech.

The controversy comes as Facebook awaits approval from India’s Supreme Court to roll out WhatsApp Pay, an e-commerce and digital payments platform to tap India’s trillion-dollar digital market.

HUAWEI-TRUMP

Trump administration imposes new Huawei restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is imposing another round of restrictions on tech giant Huawei as President Donald Trump renews accusations the Chinese company’s telecommunications equipment is used for spying.

The Commerce Department’s new rules which will further block Huawei from getting access to chip technology.

A Huawei executive earlier in August said the company was already running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to U.S. sanctions and might be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips.

Huawei has repeatedly denied accusations it might facilitate Chinese spying.

2020 Census

Watchdog chastises Census for missing laptops used for count

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An agency watchdog says more than a dozen laptop computers used for an early phase of the 2020 census were lost, stolen or missing last year, and they may have contained personal information whose confidentiality is protected by federal law.

A management alert issued last week by the Office of Inspector General said the U.S. Census Bureau was unaware of the missing laptops from last year’s address verification process.

The address verification preceded the start of the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident earlier this year.

The report cited communications problems between the bureau, its contractor and subcontractor staff.

MCDONALD’S-CEO LAWSUIT

Former McDonald’s CEO asks court to dismiss case against him

UNDATED (AP) — McDonald’s former CEO is asking a court to dismiss the company’s lawsuit against him, calling it “meritless and misleading.”

Chicago-based McDonald’s sued Steve Easterbrook last week, seeking to reclaim millions of dollars in compensation paid to him.

McDonald’s fired Easterbrook without cause last November after he admitted to exchanging videos and text messages in a consensual, non-physical relationship with an employee. The company says it has since learned he had physical relationships with three other employees and destroyed evidence.

In a response filed Friday, Easterbrook said McDonald’s hired outside attorneys to investigate his conduct before it agreed to his separation agreement, so it possessed the information it now says is new.

