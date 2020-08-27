FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks mixed

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve made a major overhaul to its strategy, one that could keep interest rates lower for longer. The Dow Jones industrial average is climbing, the Nasdaq composite is falling, and the S&P 500 is nearly flat. The benchmark index is coming off a five-day winning streak and has returned to a record level. Stocks have made several U-turns after Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a highly anticipated speech, where he essentially said the Fed may continue efforts to prop up the economy even if inflation rises above its target level of 2%, as long as it had been weak before then.

FEDERAL RESERVE-POWELL SPEECH

Advertisement

Fed: Rates to stay ultra-low even after inflation picks up

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve announced a significant change Thursday in how it manages interest rates by saying it plans to keep rates near zero even after inflation has exceeded the Fed’s 2% target level. The change signifies that the Fed is prepared to tolerate a higher level of inflation than it generally has in the past. And it means that borrowing rates for households and businesses — for everything from auto loans and home mortgages to corporate expansion — will likely remain ultra-low for years to come.

The new goal says that “following periods when inflation has been running persistently below 2%, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time.” Behind the Fed’s new thinking is an ailing economy in the grip of a viral pandemic and a stubbornly low inflation rate that has long defied the Fed’s efforts to raise it. The policy change underscores the Fed’s belief that an exceedingly low jobless rate is critically important for the economy and for individual Americans and that it should focus its efforts on achieving it.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

More than 1 million Americans file for unemployment, again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just over 1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that the coronavirus outbreak continues to threaten jobs even as the housing market, auto sales and other segments of the economy rebound from a springtime collapse. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before. The number of initial claims has exceeded 1 million most weeks since late March. Before the coronavirus pandemic, they never topped 700,000 in a week. More than 14.5 million are collecting traditional jobless benefits, up from 1.7 million a year ago, a sign that many American families are depending on unemployment checks to keep them afloat.

ECONOMY-GDP

U.S. economy plunged an annualized 31.7% in second quarter

BALTIMORE (AP) — The government estimates that the U.S. economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic. That’s the sharpest quarterly drop on record.

The Commerce Department downgraded its earlier estimate of the U.S. gross domestic product last quarter, finding that the devastation was slightly less than the 32.9% annualized contraction it had estimated at the end of July. The previous worst quarterly drop since record-keeping began in 1947 was a 10% annualized loss in 1958.

Last quarter, businesses shuttered and millions of workers lost jobs as the world’s largest economy went into lockdown mode in what succeeded only fitfully in limiting the spread of reported viral infections. The U.S. economy fell an annualized 5% in the first three months of the year as the coronavirus began to make its presence felt in February and March.

MORTGAGE RATES

US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 2.91%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average rates on long-term mortgages fell this week, with historically low levels continuing to fuel demand for homes. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan declined to 2.91% from 2.99% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.58% a year ago. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.46% from 2.54% last week.

Homeowners looking toward refinancing mortgages gained a reprieve this week on a new fee approved by the federal regulator of Freddie and its larger government-controlled sibling Fannie Mae. The fee for lenders, equivalent to half a percent of the total home loan, was delayed from taking effect on Sept. 1 to Dec. 1.

PENDING HOME SALES

More Americans sign contracts to buy homes in July

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in July, suggesting the current hot housing market could continue in the fall. The National Association of Realtors says its index of pending sales rose 5.9%, to 122.1 last month. It had plunged to a low of 69 in April, when buyers and sellers were forced to the sidelines by coronavirus closures and restrictions.

An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001. Contract signings are a barometer of eventual, finalized purchases over the next two months, so this month’s numbers point to continued market strength in August and September.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS

Pelsoi, Meadows to talk virus aid, but outlook dim for deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are set to discuss a stalled COVID-19 aid package. But the outlook for any swift resolution remains bleak because President Donald Trump’s team and Democrats have been unable to agree on a compromise. Pelosi and Meadows plan to a phone call Thursday afternoon to discuss the situation. Democrats say they’ve already dropped their $3 trillion proposal to $2 trillion and want Trump’s team to meet them half way, moving their $1 trillion proposal toward $2 trillion. Pelosi says, “We’re not going to budge.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledges it’s at a “stalemate.”

TROPICAL WEATHER-OIL

Oil industry assesses damage at refineries, plants

NEW YORK (AP) — The energy industry is assessing the damage caused by storm surges and high winds as Hurricane Laura cut a dangerous path across the coastlines of Texas and Louisiana. Oil and gas producers evacuated platforms and rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and companies shut down refineries in the storm’s path. More than 700,000 customers were without power in Louisiana and Texas, according to the website PowerOutage.Us, which tracks utility reports.

The oil industry has been hammered since the start of the year, struggling with low prices after the coronavirus decimated demand. At the same time, OPEC was flooding the market with crude, aiming — with success — to put American oil producers out of business. Oil prices have recovered somewhat, but are still well below what most producers need to stay in business.

TIKTOK-POSSIBLE-SALE

Walmart may join Microsoft in bid for video app TikTok

HONG KONG (AP) — Walmart said Thursday it may join Microsoft to buy the U.S. business of TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned video app that has come under fire from the Trump administration. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. Walmart said in a statement that a partnership with Microsoft and TikTok could help it expand its advertising business and reach more shoppers.

TikTok, through its fun, goofy videos, has gained hundreds of millions of users globally. But the U.S. is pushing its Chinese owner to sell the U.S. business if it wants to keep operating in the country.

RECALL APP

US rolls out free app for alerts on vehicle recalls

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is offering a smartphone app that will alert drivers if their vehicles are recalled. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was to roll out the app for Android and Apple phones on Thursday. Owners key in or scan their 17-digit vehicle identification number, and the app will search the agency’s database for recalls. If there is one, the app will send an alert. People also can add child seats, trailers, and tires, and the app will check those for recalls. Private services such as Carfax already offer similar apps for vehicle recalls, but this is a first for NHTSA. The apps were to be available in the Google Play and Apple stores on Thursday.

UAW CORRUPTION

Ex-UAW president charged with corruption in federal probe

DETROIT (AP) — A former president of the United Auto Workers union has been charged with corruption. Dennis Williams is accused of conspiring with his successor and others to embezzle money for golf, vacation villas and fine dining. Williams is the 15th person to be charged in an investigation of corruption inside the senior ranks of the labor union. Williams retired as UAW president in 2018, handing the reins to Gary Jones. The charge against Williams was filed in Detroit federal court as a criminal information, which means a guilty plea is planned. Jones pleaded guilty in June.

BUSINESS-VOTING TIME

More companies pledge to give workers time to vote

UNDATED (AP) — A growing number of U.S. companies are pledging to give workers time off to vote in the presidential election this November. Starbucks said Thursday it will give its 200,000 U.S. partners information on registering and time off to vote or work at polling places. Walmart says it will give its 1.5 million U.S. workers up to three hours paid time off to vote and Apple is giving workers four hours off. Coca-Cola, Twitter and Uber are giving employees the day off. Organizers of such get-out-the-vote efforts say companies are eager to boost civic participation in response to the unrest across the country this year.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.