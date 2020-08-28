FINANCIAL MARKETS

UNDATED (AP) — Asian markets were mostly higher today after the Federal Reserve said it might keep interest rates low even if inflation rises, in a major overhaul of its strategy.

Shares retreated in Japan, with the Nikkei losing 1.1%to 22,955.69, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s political party announced that he would step down because of declining health.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.1%, the Kospi in Seoul added 0.6%. Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8%, while the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.6%.

Shares fell in Taiwan and Jakarta but rose in Singapore and Bangkok.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 ticked 0.2% higher, moving further into record territory and closing at 3,484.55.

UNITED AIRLINES-JOBS

United will cut up to 2,850 pilots without more federal aid

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines says it will furlough up to 2,850 pilots this fall unless the federal government provides more relief to help airlines cover their labor costs during a pandemic-fueled downturn in travel.

United’s figure is higher than the 1,941 pilots that Delta plans to furlough and the 1,600 targeted for termination at American. The Chicago-based airline told pilots it will send furlough notices by U.S. mail in the next few days, with the cuts taking effect between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30.

The airlines and their labor unions are lobbying for another $25 billion to help the companies cover payroll costs for six more months, through next March. However, talks between the White House and congressional Democrats over a larger virus-relief measure have stalled. Earlier this year, Washington set aside $50 billion in grants and loans for passenger airlines, including $25 billion to keep workers on the payroll through September.

TRUMP-TENNESSEE VALLEY AUTHORITY

Consultant to review utility CEO pay after Trump criticism

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority has hired a new independent consultant to take a fresh look into its executive compensation after President Donald Trump earlier this month blasted the CEO as being “ridiculously overpaid. That’s according to the federal utility’s board chairman.

At a virtual meeting, the board announced that hiring a new consultant, Erin Bass-Goldberg of FW Cook, would be one of multiple steps taken after Trump put the agency in his crosshairs. Trump fired the former board chairman and another board member earlier this month and called for the CEO’s replacement and the position’s pay to be capped at $500,000.

The board also provided more detail about plans to reverse course on the hiring of foreign labor for information technology jobs, which piqued Trump’s interest enough that in early August he invited the workers who would be replaced to the White House.

CALIFORNIA VOTING-DEMOCRATIC FIRM

Biden-linked firm won California voter outreach contract

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California agency that oversees elections has signed a $35 million contract with a firm linked to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign to produce advertising to encourage voters to participate in the November election.

Under the contract, SKD Knickerbocker, a Washington, D.C.-based public affairs firm, will help run the “Vote Safe California” campaign, which will urge people to vote during the pandemic.

Anita Dunn, the firm’s managing director, is a senior strategist for Biden’s presidential campaign. The firm’s work for Biden is highlighted on its website, with a headline saying the company is “proud to be a part of Team Biden.” The Secretary of State’s Office, which awarded the contract, said politics played no role in what companies were considered, the finalists selected or the eventual decision and that the effort is non-partisan.

CHINA-AUSTRALIA BEEF

China blocks imports from Australian beef producer

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday blocked imports from an Australian beef producer after reporting a banned drug was found in its meat.

Imports of beef from John Dee Warwick Pty. Ltd. that contained the banned chemical, chloramphenicol, were destroyed, the General Administration of Customs of China announced.

China earlier blocked imports of beef from Australia’s largest producers in what political analysts suggested was a dispute over trade rules.

BRAZIL-US ETHANOL

Brazil legislators press president to keep ethanol tariff

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A group of Brazilian lawmakers made a final push Thursday to try to convince President Jair Bolsonaro not to reduce tariffs on American ethanol, a major Trump administration request.

Bolsonaro has until Monday to decide whether he will renew or terminate a 20% tariff on ethanol imposed on every gallon after the country after imports a tariff-free quota of 198 million gallons (750 million litres).

While U.S. diplomats and corn producers push for a zero-duty exemption for American ethanol from tariffs, Brazilian congressmen tied to the sugarcane industry have lobbied for the end of the quota and the reinstating of a 20% tariff on all imported ethanol.

BOY SCOUTS BANKRUPTCY

Boy Scouts complain of misleading ads to solicit victims

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for the Boy Scouts of America are asking a federal judge in Delaware to take action to protect survivors of child sexual abuse from being misled or confused by advertisements from law firms about their ability to file claims in the organization’s bankruptcy case.

The Boy Scouts of America, based in Irving, Texas, sought bankruptcy protection in February in an effort to halt hundreds of individual lawsuits and create a huge compensation fund for men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders.

The bankruptcy judge earlier this year established a Nov. 16 deadline for victims of child sex abuse to file claims in the bankruptcy case. She also approved processes for potential victims to be notified and submit their claims.

