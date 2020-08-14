FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mixed on weak China data, worries over pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher in cautious trading Friday as investors studied fresh data out of China showing that its recovery remains subdued.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 finished nearly 0.2% higher today. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4%, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.6%.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 dipped 0.2% to 3,373.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.3% to 27,896.72. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.3%, to 11,042.50.

HOME PRICES

Home prices climb to record in pandemic as buyers seek space

NEW YORK (AP) — An analysis by The Associated Press and Core Logic found that the average home price in the U.S. in May was up 4.2% compared to a year ago. The data shows that prices for cheaper homes — those found in the lower third of prices in metropolitan areas and a typical target for first-time buyers — grew faster than the rest of the market. The coronavirus pandemic helped shape the housing market by influencing everything from the direction of mortgage rates, to the inventory of homes on the market to the types of homes in demand and the desired locations.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ASIA

S. Korea sees virus jump, urges more vigilance

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is reporting 103 new virus cases today, one of its biggest daily jumps in months, as officials express concerned that infections are getting out of control in cities as people increasingly venture out in public.

Eighty-three of the new cases were from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health authorities have struggled to stem transmissions from various sources and groups, including churches, nursing homes, schools and workers. Infections were also reported in other major cities such as Busan, Gwangju and Ulsan.

Eighteen of the new cases were linked to international arrivals, which health officials consider a lesser threat than local transmissions because testing and two-week quarantines are mandatory for all passengers arriving from abroad.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AMERICAN AIRLINES

American considering cutting flights to many smaller cities

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is planning to drop flights to up to 30 smaller U.S. cities if a federal requirement to continue those flights expires at the end of next month.

American agreed to keep serving those smaller cities as a condition of receiving $5.8 billion in federal payroll help this spring. However, the money and the requirement to serve those destinations both expire Sept. 30 unless they are extended.

The move by American could put more pressure on Congress and the White House to give passenger airlines another $25 billion for labor costs. Airline unions and the airlines, which are struggling with a steep downturn in revenue as the pandemic undercuts air travel, are lobbying Congress for the money.

APPLE-FORTNITE

Apple, Google drop Fortnite from app stores over payments

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple and Google dropped the popular game Fortnite from their app stores after the game’s developer introduced a direct payment plan that bypasses their platforms.

Apple and Google both take a 30% cut from in-app revenue purchases in games, which has long been a sore spot with developers.

Fortnite’s developer, Epic Games, said in a blog post Thursday that it was introducing Epic Direct payments, a direct payment plan for Apple’s iOS and Google Play. Epic said the system is the same payment system it already uses to process payments on PC and Mac computers and Android phones. Apple and Google said the service violates their guidelines.

TIK TOK VS TRUMP

TikTok and its employees prepare to fight Trump over app ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — TikTok and its U.S. employees are planning to take President Donald Trump’s administration to court over his sweeping order to ban the popular video app, according to a lawyer preparing one of the lawsuits.

Mike Godwin, an internet policy lawyer representing the employees, says the employees’ legal challenge to Trump’s executive order will be separate from a pending lawsuit from the company that owns the app, though both will argue that the order is unconstitutional.

Trump last week ordered sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and messaging app WeChat, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy and the economy. The TikTok order would take effect in September, but it remains unclear what it will mean for the apps’ 100 million U.S. users, many of them teenagers or young adults who use it to post and watch short-form videos.

CHINA-ECONOMY

China factory output flat, retail sales slip in July

BEIJING (AP) — China is reporting its factory output rose just under 5% last month from a year earlier while retail sales fell slightly.

The data released today show that despite a rebound in Chinese exports, overall domestic demand is muted as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say that overall, China created nearly 2 million fewer jobs than would normally be expected. There were signs of improvement in investment in factories and construction, which fell 1.6% in January to July, compared with a 3.1% contraction in the first half of the year.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-POWER OUTAGES

PG&E tells regulators upcoming outages will go more smoothly

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas and Electric promised regulators Thursday that it has learned from its mishandling of deliberate blackouts and won’t disrupt as many people’s lives during the pandemic this year, when the utility expects to rely on outages to prevent its outdated grid from starting deadly fires.

The contrite pledge came during a virtual hearing before the Public Utilities Commission, PG&E’s chief regulator. The commission is still in the midst of a nine-month investigation into the utility’s bungled blackouts that infuriated more than 2 million Northern Californians over several days last autumn.

MAZDA-TOYOTA PLANT

Mazda-Toyota boosts investment in Alabama plant by $830M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, the new joint-venture between the two auto companies, on Thursday announced an additional $830 million investment in its new Alabama plant.

Gov. Kay Ivey said in a news release that the investment in the new auto facility is now $2.3 billion, up from the $1.6 billion originally announced in 2018. The additional money will be used to incorporate cutting edge manufacturing technologies into production lines and training for the 4,000 workers the plant is projected to eventually employ, the governor’s office said.

The plant, which is still under construction, has hired 600 employees so far and will resume accepting applications for production positions later this year. Production is expected to start sometime in 2021.

VENEZUELA-IRAN

Officials: U.S. seizes Iranian gas heading for Venezuela

MIAMI (AP) — U.S officials say the Trump administration has seized the cargo of four tankers it was targeting for transporting Iranian fuel to Venezuela. The Trump administration is stepping up its campaign of maximum pressure against the two heavily sanctioned allies.

Last month, federal prosecutors in Washington filed a civil forfeiture complaint alleging that the sale was arranged by a businessman, Mahmoud Madanipour, with ties to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization. At the time, sanctions experts thought it would be impossible to enforce the U.S. court order in international waters.

A senior U.S. official told The Associated Press that no military force was used in the seizures and that the ships weren’t physically confiscated.

GAMBLING INDUSTRY REPORT

Trade group report: Gambling economy hit hard by coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The coronavirus and efforts to fight it have hit U.S. casinos and legal gambling businesses hard, leading to a nearly 79% drop in commercial gambling revenue for the second quarter of 2020. That’s according to an industry trade association.

Slot machines and table games revenue flattened, the report said, after casinos around the U.S. closed in March to prevent people from gathering and spreading the contagious virus.

But the association in June reported that 2019 had been a record year for revenue in the U.S commercial gambling industry, and Miller said he was optimistic the industry will recover.

