FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks drift on Wall Street following latest run at record

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks continue to drift on Wall Street after a report showed that sales for U.S retailers strengthened again last month, but by less than economists expected. The S&P 500 was little changed in early afternoon trading, as the market takes a pause after nearly erasing the last of the steep losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In each of the last two days, the index made a brief run above its record closing high, set in February, only to fade in the afternoon. It’s now 0.3% below the record. More stocks were rising than falling, but the moves were mostly modest.

RETAIL SALES

US retail sales regain pre-virus level but slowdown likely

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans increased their retail purchases by 1.2% in July, with solid gains in appliances and clothing, restoring sales to their level before the viral pandemic erupted in March. Sales at retail stores and restaurants have now risen for three straight months, after enormous plunges in March and April, when the pandemic suddenly shuttered businesses and paralyzed the economy. Still, much of that spending has been fueled by government relief spending that had put more money in people’s pockets but has since expired. With Americans’ overall income likely shrinking, economists expect a potential drop in spending and a weakening of economic growth.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

US industrial production up 3%; factory output up 3.4%

WASHINGTON (AP) — American industry continued to regain ground lost in the coronavirus recession last month but production remains well below where it was before the pandemic struck.The Federal Reserve reported Friday that industrial production — including output at factories, mines and utilities — climbed 3% in July after surging 5.7% in June. Still, production remains 8.4% below its level in February before the outbreak began to spread rapidly in the United States. Factory output rose 3.4% last month, pulled higher by a 28.3% gain in production of cars, trucks and auto parts. Mining production blipped up 0.8%, snapping five straight months of decreases, Utility output climbed 3.3% as hot weather forced many Americans to turn on the air conditioner.

PRODUCTIVITY

US productivity rises 7.3% as hours worked are nearly halved

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. productivity rose at a 7.3% rate in the second quarter as the number of hours worked fell by nearly half, the biggest dropoff since the government started tracking the data. The Labor Department said Friday that output decreased 38.9%, also the biggest decline ever recorded. Hours worked fell 43% in the period, a direct result of the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The increase in productivity was the largest since 2009. Labor costs also jumped, rising 12.2%. Friday’s report is the first estimate of second-quarter productivity and follows the first quarter’s 0.3% decline.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANADA-US BORDER

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

TORONTO (AP) — The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month. Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States. The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly. Many Canadians fear a reopening. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve while the U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country. Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW YORK- TRAVEL LAWSUIT

Federal judge upholds New York’s COVID-19 travel quarantine

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge threw out a lawsuit by an Arizona woman who claimed New York’s 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers from hotspot coronavirus states infringed on her “fundamental right to travel.” U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd on Tuesday became at least the second federal judge to rule against challenges to the quarantines first ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June. Cynthia Page filed the suit last month, claiming it unfairly stopped her from visiting Brooklyn and helping friends pack up belongings in a house they were preparing to sell. Page plans an appeal

SKI RESORT-FRAUD

Miami businessman pleads guilty in Vermont ski fraud case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Miami businessman accused of being the mastermind behind the largest fraud case in Vermont’s history has pleaded guilty. Sixty-four-year-old Ariel Quiros, the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain ski resorts in Vermont, changed his plea to guilty on Friday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and the concealment of material information. Nine other charges were dropped. Quiros and three others were indicted over a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Newport, Vermont, using money raised through the EB-5 visa, which encourages foreigners to invest in U.S. projects that create jobs in exchange for a chance to earn permanent U.S. residency.

FOXCONN-UNIVERSITY PLEDGE

Foxconn’s $100 million pledge to university largely unmet

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has received less than 1% of the money that Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group pledged to it two years ago amid the electronics giant’s expansion plans in Wisconsin. In August 2018, Foxconn committed $100 million to the university to help fund an engineering building and for company-related research. It gave the school $700,000 in the first year of a 5-year agreement and records show the school has received no additional money over the past year. Wisconsin landed plans for Foxconn’s first American factory after then-Gov. Scott Walker offered more than $3 billion in tax incentives. But the company’s plans for Wisconsin were later scaled back.

WAYFAIR TOWEL-HINDU PROTEST

Wayfair pulls towel depicting deity after Hindus object

BOSTON (AP) — Online home goods retailer Wayfair has pulled a beach towel depicting the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha, according to a Hindu organization that raised objections. Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, said in a statement that the Boston-based company had apologized and removed the towel from its website within an hour of the organization raising concerns. Zed called the “Hindu Elephant Beach Towel,” which retailed for about $26, “highly inappropriate” and thanked Wayfair for understanding the Hindu community’s concerns.

