100s mourn St. Louis police officer shot in line of duty

September 7, 2020 1:12 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hundreds of mourners have gathered to lay to rest a Missouri police officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty.

St. Louis police Officer Tamarris Bohannon was remembered in services Sunday as a family man and dedicated civil servant, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Bohannon was shot in the head by a gunman who barricaded himself inside someone else’s home on the south side of St. Louis Aug. 29. The 29-year-old married father of three died the following day.

Thomas Kinworthy Jr., 43, of Owensville, Missouri, has been charged with murder in his death.

The funeral events started with a procession from a funeral home to the St. Louis Cathedral Basilica.

St. Louis resident Berenice Wilkerson was among those who came to pay their respects.

“It’s a horrible thing that happened,” she said. “He put his life on the line every day for us. This is the least I can do.”

