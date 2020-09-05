Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

5 Things to Know for Today

September 8, 2020 7:21 am
 
< a min read
      

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. GOLDEN STATE FLAMES California is heading into what traditionally is the teeth of the wildfire season, and already it has set a record with 2 million acres burned this year.

2. LEGISLATIVE LULL As lawmakers return to Washington for an abbreviated preelection session, hopes are dimming for another coronavirus relief bill, or much else.

3. EXPULSION STANDOFF Leading Belarus opposition activist Maria Kolesnikova is being held at the border with Ukraine, resisting authorities’ attempts to force her to leave the country.

Advertisement

4. TRUMP TARGET GETS SUPPORT Chinese leader Xi Jinping has praised China’s role in battling the coronavirus pandemic and expressed support for the World Health Organization, which the U.S. is in the process of withdrawing from.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Federal management experts discuss best practices to avoid talent disruption in this free webinar.

5. VIRUS WEIGHS ON PALESTINIAN TERRITORY Gaza, under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since 2007, is seeing its already overburdened health-care system strained further by the pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardsmen participate in inaugural flood response training