Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Bulgaria to expel 2 Russian diplomats accused of spying

September 23, 2020 12:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Two Russian diplomats accused of spying by Bulgarian prosecutors will be expelled from the country, Bulgaria’s foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.

It said that an official note has been sent to notify the Russian Embassy in Sofia that the diplomats have to leave Bulgaria within 72 hours.

Earlier on Wednesday, the prosecution said in a statement that a pre-trial investigation established that “in the last four years, two Russian citizens have carried out intelligence activities to obtain information about plans to modernize the Bulgarian army.”

“Their goal was to transfer the collected information, including official and state secrets, to Russian military intelligence in Moscow,” the prosecution said.

Advertisement

It added that the suspects could not be charged with espionage because of their diplomatic immunity.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

In January, Bulgaria expelled two Russian diplomats accused of spying, after prosecutors alleged that they had collected information about Bulgaria’s national elections and energy security.

Bulgaria, Moscow’s closest ally during the Cold War, is a member of NATO and the European Union but is still struggling to reduce its almost total dependence on Russian energy supplies.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit