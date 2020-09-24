Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Canadian party’s support for legislation bolsters Trudeau

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 5:47 pm
< a min read
      

OTTAWA (AP) — The leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party voiced support Thursday for proposed legislation on higher emergency benefits for workers, a move that could keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority Liberal government in power.

On Wednesday Trudeau’s government presented its priorities for a new session of Parliament in what’s called the Throne Speech.

If the three main opposition parties vote against the speech, which was formally delivered by Governor General Julie Payette, an election would be triggered.

The Conservatives have already said they will vote against the speech while the Bloc Quebecois demanded the Liberals add billions of dollars to annual federal health transfers.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

But NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he’s pleased the Liberals introduced legislation that would keep the value of benefits for unemployed workers to CDN$500 (US$374.49) a week, instead of lowering payments to CDN$400 ($299.59).

“This is a major win,” Singh told reporters.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which is due to expire this week, has paid CDN$500 (US$374.49) a week throughout the pandemic.

The same floor will be placed on employment insurance benefits for those eligible for the program.

        Read more Government News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
10|1 12th Annual SECAF Awards Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

MQ-9 Reaper takes flight with 8 Hellfire missiles