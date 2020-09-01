Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

China blocks Australian supplier’s barley amid trade spats

September 1, 2020 7:34 am
 
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — China suspended barley imports from an Australian supplier on Tuesday amid spreading trade disputes between the two sides.

Shipments from CBH Grain Pty. Ltd. were found to be contaminated by pests, the customs agency announced.

Chinese authorities have told Australia “to improve its plant export quarantine supervision system,” the customs agency said on its social media account.

Beijing is angry at Australia for supporting calls for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, which began in central China in December. The two governments also are embroiled in an argument about trade rules.

Advertisement

Beijing imposed an 80% tariff in May on imports of Australian barley, which it says are improperly subsidized, an accusation the Australian government rejects.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

China last week announced an investigation into whether Australian wine was being exported at improperly low prices, which Australia’s government denies. A similar probe of possible subsidies was announced Monday.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired