Drive-by shooting at federal courthouse in Phoenix wounds 1

September 15, 2020 3:58 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — A security officer was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday outside the federal courthouse in downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

City police said the security officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police also released a photo of a vehicle that was spotted leaving the area of the courthouse.

City Councilman Sal DiCiccio said in a statement that “multiple shots were fired at the officer who was struck in the vest.”

The shooting came after the weekend ambush of two Los Angeles County deputies who were in their parked police vehicle when a man walked up to the passenger’s side and fired multiple rounds.

The deputies were struck in the head and critically wounded but both are expected to recover. The gunman hasn’t been captured and a motive has not been determined.

DiCiccio said the security officer was shot in front of the Sandra Day O’Connor federal building.

“If you didn’t think it could happen here, it just did,” DiCiccio added.

