Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

European Central Bank head: Ready to add stimulus if needed

By The Associated Press
September 28, 2020 12:03 pm
1 min read
      

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde says the bank’s massive monetary stimulus measures have helped stabilize the economy amid the pandemic and the ECB is ready to deploy even more stimulus if necessary.

Lagarde told members of the European Parliament’s economic and monetary affairs committee on Monday that “the public health crisis will continue to weigh on economic activity and poses downside risks to the economic outlook.”

She said that the bank “continues to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate.”

Lagarde said that the ongoing 1.35 trillion euro ($1.57 trillion) pandemic emergency stimulus — which involves the bank regularly pumping newly printed money into the economy through bond purchases — has had “a very significant impact” in stabilizing markets and the economy against the shock from the coronavirus restrictions.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Inflation, however, continues to lag far from the bank’s goal of below but close to 2%. It was minus 0.2% in August. Ongoing weak inflation prospects, along with rising infection numbers and a slowing rebound, lead many analysts to think the ECB will add more stimulus, possibly as early as its December meeting. While low inflation can benefit consumers up to a point, ongoing very low inflation can be a sign of underlying economic weakness.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Custodial workers provide vital support to VA