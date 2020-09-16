Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Exam ordered for Pakistani doctor charged with terrorism

September 16, 2020 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A psychological exam was ordered Wednesday for a Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic researcher accusing of telling paid FBI informants that he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and wanted to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S.

Muhammad Masood has been indicted on one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. He has been in custody since his March 19 arrest at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The evaluation is meant to judge Masood’s “competency to stand trial and assist in his defense,” according to the federal magistrate judge’s order. Masood’s attorney has said the defendant does not understand the court proceedings.

Prosecutors say Masood was in the U.S. on a work visa. They allege in court documents that from January to March, Masood made several statements to paid informants — whom he believed were members of the Islamic State group — pledging his allegiance to the group and its leader.

Advertisement

Court documents do not name the clinic where Masood worked. The Mayo Clinic has confirmed that Masood formerly worked at the medical center, but said he was not employed there when he was arrested.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|22 Tech Trends Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen find solution to KC135 and C130 battery testing failure, reducing cost and maintenance delays