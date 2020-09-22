Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Finnish top court bans Finland’s main neo-Nazi group

September 22, 2020 6:16 am
 
< a min read
      

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s Supreme Court on Tuesday banned a neo-Nazi group on the grounds that its activities are “significantly contrary to law.”

Finland’s national police had sought to dissolve the right-wing Nordic Resistance Movement, known for being violent and openly racist, and two lower courts of law confirmed the ruling.

Finland’s highest court ruled that the group’s activities “did not enjoy freedom of expression or freedom of association, as the association’s activities by their nature entailed an abuse of these rights.”

National Police Chief Inspector Heikki Lausmaa told Finnish broadcaster YLE that the Supreme Court ruling is “a clear statement that an organization that is violent and uses speech deemed racist or otherwise violating human dignity should not have a place in Finnish society.”

Advertisement

A Nordic Resistance Movement member, Jesse Torniainen, was convicted of aggravated assault for kicking a man in the chest during a September 2016 demonstration. The 28-year-old man died from his injuries. Torniainen was sentenced to two years in prison.

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

The fatal assault drew public attention and led to calls to ban racist and other extremist organizations in Finland.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Winston S. Churchill conducts interoperability operations with British Royal Navy