Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

For first time, a woman to head Canada’s Space Agency

September 3, 2020 4:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

OTTAWA (AP) — For the first time in its 31-year history, the Canadian Space Agency will have a female president.

The government announced Thursday that longtime public servant Lisa Campbell will take over as head of the agency. Campbell replaces Sylvain Laporte, who has been president since 2015.

Campbell has spent the last two years as senior executive for Veteran Affairs Canada. Prior to that, she spent three years as the assistant deputy minister for defense and marine procurement where she led the organization acquiring Canada’s military and marine equipment.

“Her experience in defense procurement will hold her in good stead as she takes over some of the most important procurements for the space sector,” Navdeep Bains, federal minister of innovation, science and industry, said in a release.

Advertisement

Established in March 1989, the Canadian Space Agency is responsible for managing all of Canada’s civil space-related activities.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program