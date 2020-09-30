On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Former Montana GOP governor Marc Racicot voting for Biden

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 3:05 pm
1 min read
      

BILLINGS Mont. (AP) — A former Montana governor and Republican National Committee chair said he will vote for Democrat Joe Biden in the November election, citing character flaws in President Donald Trump.

Marc Racicot made the statement during an interview Tuesday on Yellowstone Public Radio with Home Ground host Brian Kahn.

Racicot, 72, served two terms as governor after being elected in 1992 and again 1996. He was chairman of the RNC in 2002 and 2003 before becoming chairman of George W. Bush’s 2004 re-election campaign.

Racicot said Trump lacks the patience and humility needed to lead the country.

“I regret that I will cause consternation, perhaps, in some corners, but even as a Republican, I will not be supporting Donald Trump for president, and I will not be voting for him,” Racicot said, adding that he still has policy disagreements with Biden.

He added: “But at the end, the content of a man’s character or a woman’s character to serve in that capacity is more important than any other issue that I have to consider as a matter of conscience.”

Racicot said he did not vote for Trump in 2016 and has “even more grave doubts than I did in 2016.”

He did not say who he voted for in 2016.

