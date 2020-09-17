Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Fort Hood says shooting reports were false; soldier arrested

September 17, 2020 1:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — A solider at Fort Hood was taken into custody for threatening his leadership, officials at the U.S. Army base in Texas said Thursday following what they described as false reports on social media of an active shooter.

“Again, no shots have been fired and an active shooter situation did not occur on Fort Hood.” said Tom Rheinlander, director of public affairs at Fort Hood.

The base gave no more details about threats to leadership or the solider taken into custody by Fort Hood law enforcement.

Fort Hood has seen a spate of violence this year that prompted a congressional investigation and a separate, independent review of command leadership. Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy said in August that Fort Hood had of the highest rates of murder, assault and harassment among Army installations.

Advertisement

Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, announced in a press conference Wednesday that a congressional delegation will visit Fort Hood this weekend.

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

The base in Central Texas was the site of a deadly mass shooting in 2009. Thirteen people were killed and more than 30 more were hurt when a then-Army major opened fire.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrews ready to support Hurricane Sally recovery effort