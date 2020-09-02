Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

German museum agrees to return mummified Maori heads

September 2, 2020 7:17 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — A German museum said Wednesday that it will return two mummified, tattooed Maori heads that were part of its collection for more than a century.

The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation said the repatriation to New Zealand of the two heads, known as Toi moko, would take place “as soon as possible.”

The tattooed heads of high-ranking Maori tribespeople, mostly men, were ritually preserved by relatives after their death. During the 19th century Europeans obtained and traded Toi moko, ostensibly for scientific purposes but mostly as specimens for display in museums.

The Te Papa national museum in Wellington has for years worked to bring Toi moko back to New Zealand.

Advertisement

“I’m glad that with the return we can begin to heal the injustice that was committed, even though we won’t be able to undo it,” said Herman Parzinger, the chairman of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

The heads have been part of the Ethnological Museum in Berlin since 1879 and 1905.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together