Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

September 16, 2020 5:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday after a brief rally faded in the last hour of trading. Losses by technology companies outweighed gains in banks and elsewhere in the market.

The decline snapped a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500, and followed the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate policy update. Stocks initially got a boost after the central bank signaled it will keep interest rates near zero into 2023 and issued a slightly less dire outlook for economic growth and unemployment this year.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 lost 15.71 points, or 0.5%, to 3,385.49.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial average rose 36.78 points, or 0.1%, to 28,032.38.

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

The Nasdaq composite lost 139.85 points, or 1.3%, to 11,050.47.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gained 14.17 points, or 0.9%, to 1,552.33.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 44.52 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 366.74 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 196.92 points, or 1.8%.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

The Russell 2000 is up 55.06 points, or 3.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 154.71 points, or 4.8%.

The Dow is down 506.06 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,077.86 points, or 23.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 116.14 points, or 7%.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to California to battle wildfires