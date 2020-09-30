On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Indonesian hostage dies in Philippine army, militant battle

By NINIEK KARMINI
September 30, 2020 10:05 am
2 min read
      

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — One of the five Indonesians held hostage by Abu Sayyaf militants in the southern Philippines was killed Wednesday during a clash with troops, an Indonesian official said.

La Baa was shot during an army operation against the Islamic State-linked group in Sulu province’s Patikul town, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said.

“On behalf of the government, I would like to express my deep condolences to the family of the victim,” Marsudi told reporters.

She said her ministry is working with the Philippine government to ensure the safety of the four remaining Indonesians held by the Abu Sayyaf.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines has committed to finding and rescuing them,” Marsudi said.

A Philippine police report said the encounter occurred between security forces and Abu Sayyaf militants led by Majan Sahidjuan, also known as Apo Mike.

The five hostages were among eight Indonesians who were fishing on a Malaysian boat that was seen entering Philippine waters on Jan. 16.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement then that the boat was seen reentering Malaysian waters later the same day with only three people on board. It said the three men told authorities that suspected Abu Sayyaf gunmen took the other five fisherman, including the captain.

        Read more Government News news.

It was the latest in a series of kidnappings by Abu Sayyaf militants and came a day after Philippine forces rescued Muhammad Farhan, an Indonesian who had been held in the southern jungles of Sulu province for nearly four months.

The Abu Sayyaf, which is on U.S. and Philippine lists of terrorist organizations, is notorious for bombings, extortion and kidnappings for ransom in the volatile southern Philippines. It has been weakened by years of U.S.-backed Philippine offensives but remains a security threat.

Government data show 39 Indonesians were kidnapped and held hostage by Abu Sayyaf militants between 2016 and 2019. Of the total, one hostage died while the others were freed.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Most of the victims were abducted while fishing in the waters off Sabah on Malaysia’s eastern coast.

Many Indonesians work in Sabah for Malaysian fishing companies. The Indonesian government has urged its citizens not to sail in the waters off Sabah because of security concerns.

___

Associated Press writer Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines, contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Forest Service engines support fire suppression efforts in California