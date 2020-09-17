Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Italian virus survivor tells German leader: Germany saved me

September 17, 2020 2:09 pm
 
2 min read
      

MILAN (AP) — An Italian coronavirus survivor from Bergamo warmly thanked Germany’s visiting president on Thursday for lifesaving treatment he received in the eastern Germany city of Leipzig.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier met medical personnel who treated coronavirus patients during his visit to Milan, the capital of hard-hit Lombardy. But an emotional high-point was a brief exchange with Felice Perani, 57, who called Germany his new ‘’second mother’’ because ’’it gave me my life back.”

‘’If I hadn’t gone to Germany, I would have died,’’ Perani told Steinmeier, as Italy’s president, Sergio Mattarella looked on. All three wore masks. German hospitals with excess capacity took in dozens of Italian patients as hospitals and intensive care wards in northern Italy were overwhelmed by the virus, with daily deaths in the thousands.

Perani said though they didn’t have a common language, the medical personnel in Germany ‘’spoke with their eyes. They were moved, and cried.’’ He said: ‘’They treated me like a son, a brother.’’

Advertisement

‘’This makes me so happy,” Steinmeier responded. Mattarella added, ‘’This is a beautiful story. Congratulations on your recovery.”

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Steinmeier noted that Italy was his first foreign trip since pandemic travel restrictions eased. Milan was chosen as the capital of the worst-hit region by the pandemic in Italy.

During the visit, Steinmeier and Mattarella met with mayors from sister cities from the two countries, visited the Duomo cathedral and were attending a concert at Milan’s La Scala opera house celebrating the 250th anniversary of German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth.

‘’The consequences of the pandemic were dramatic in all of Europe, and the (European Union) found anew its original inspiration and a great sense of responsibility. Germany’s position was decisive,’’ Mattarella said, referring to Berlin’s key role in securing EU funds to help the hardest hit countries, like Italy.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lt. Gen. Richard Clark becomes first Black head of Air Force Academy