Lawyer for Flynn says she updated Trump on status of case

September 29, 2020 1:31 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn told a judge Tuesday that she recently updated President Donald Trump on the case and asked him not to issue a pardon for her client.

The attorney, Sidney Powell, was initially reluctant to discuss her conversations with the president or the White House, saying she believed they were protected by executive privilege. But under persistent questioning from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, she acknowledged having spoken to the president within the last few weeks to brief him on the case and to argue against a pardon.

The hearing comes weeks after a federal appeals court ruled that Sullivan did not have to immediately dismiss the prosecution just because the Justice Department wants him to, and returned the case to the judge for future consideration.

The Associated Press

