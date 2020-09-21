Listen Live Sports

NYC police officer charged with spying on Tibetan immigrants

September 21, 2020 3:26 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer was charged Monday with spying on Tibetan immigrants in the United States as an “intelligence asset” for the Chinese government.

A criminal complaint filed in Brooklyn federal court accuses Baimadajie Angwang of working as an agent for the People’s Republic of China. It says he was secretly supervised by handlers from the Chinese consulate in New York.

Angwang’s job was to “locate potential intelligence sources” and “identify potential threats to the PRC in the New York metropolitan area,” court papers say. He also was expected to provide consulate officials “access to senior NYPD officials through invitations to official NYPD events,” they add.

The papers described Angwang as a 33-year-old Tibetan and naturalized U.S. citizen who worked at a police precinct in Queens as a community liaison. Before becoming a citizen, he had “sought asylum in the United States on the basis that he had allegedly been arrested and tortured in the PRC due partly to this Tibetan ethnicity,” they said.

He was to appear in court later Monday. The name of a lawyer who could speak for him wasn’t immediately available.

The Associated Press

