Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Officer charged in shooting death of Black man in a Walmart

September 2, 2020 6:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area police officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Black man inside a Walmart store in April.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley announced Wednesday that her office has filed the charge against San Leandro Police Officer Jason Fletcher in the killing of Steven Taylor on April 18.

Fletcher had responded to a call about an alleged shoplifter inside the store who was holding a baseball bat.

Prosecutors say Fletcher did not wait for backup and instead grabbed the bat from Taylor, shot him with a Taser then shot him in the chest with his firearm, all in less than 40 seconds.

Advertisement

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together