Officials: Georgia deputies shoot, kill knife-wielding woman

September 21, 2020 9:01 pm
 
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said a woman who was armed with a knife and a blow torch was fatally shot by deputies in Georgia after she charged at them with the knife.

The shooting happened Monday morning after deputies arrived at a home in Athens for a domestic call, the Oconee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office said responding deputies also used a stun gun on the woman when she charged at them.

Deputies attempted CPR on the woman after the shooting, but she died at the scene. Authorities have not revealed her identity.

No deputies were injured. A man who was involved in the domestic incident sustained minor injuries before the deputies arrived at the scene, the post said.

Body camera footage of the shooting will be released after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the incident, has a chance to review it, the sheriff’s office said in another Facebook post Monday afternoon.

Authorities did not immediately release the races of those involved.

The Associated Press

