Pence’s jet returns to airport after hitting bird on takeoff

September 22, 2020 8:46 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence’s airplane struck a bird Tuesday upon takeoff in New Hampshire, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, the White House said.

Pence was returning to Washington from a campaign event at an airport hangar in nearby Gilford, New Hampshire.

When Air Force Two took off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, it struck a bird. A senior administration official, who wasn’t authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the vice president and his entourage were in no danger.

