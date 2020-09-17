Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Police arrest suspect in shooting death of campaign worker

September 17, 2020 7:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities on Thursday said they have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 17-year-old boy and wounding of a man who had done work for a Minnesota congressional candidate.

The man was arrested in Plymouth after trying to elude police, they said. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

The shooting occurred on Monday. A second person who also worked for Republican Lacy Johnson was wounded in the attack. Both police and Johnson, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, said the shootings didn’t appear to have anything to do with politics or the campaign.

The teen was identified as Andre Conley. The man who was wounded was hospitalized and was expected to survive.

Advertisement

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrews ready to support Hurricane Sally recovery effort