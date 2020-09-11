Prosecutor looking into the origins of Russia probe resigns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prosecutor who was helping lead the investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe has resigned from the Justice Department, a spokesman said Friday.

Nora Dannehy was a top prosecutor on a team led by U.S. Attorney John Durham of Connecticut, who was appointed last year to lead an investigation into how the FBI and other federal agencies set out to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether the Trump campaign had coordinated with the Kremlin.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Connecticut confirmed Dannehy’s departure, which was first reported by The Hartford Courant, but declined to comment further.

The Durham investigation has produced one criminal charge so far, and Attorney General William Barr said this week that he could not rule out additional prosecutions. It is not clear whether Durham will be able to complete a report of his findings before the November election.

