Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Report: German soldier raided over plans to carry out attack

September 14, 2020 6:15 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — The German public broadcaster ARD reports that authorities in the northeast of the country have searched premises linked to a soldier suspected of planning an extremist attack.

ARD reported Monday the 40-year-old German, stationed at a barracks in the town of Neubrandenburg, has close ties to right-wing extremists.

German news agency dpa quoted Defense Ministry officials saying the suspect has been under investigation by the country’s military intelligence agency.

Security officials have warned that far-right extremists pose a growing threat in Germany.

Advertisement

Last year a regional politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party was shot dead on his porch by two suspected far-right extremists.

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates 73rd birthday