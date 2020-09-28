Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Seattle-area Amazon employee charged with insider trading

By The Associated Press
September 28, 2020 8:33 pm
2 min read
      

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Monday against an Amazon finance manager accused of leaking confidential company information to family members, allowing them to make nearly $1.4 million by trading based on insider tips.

Laksha Bohra, a former manager in Amazon’s tax division who lives in Bothell, Washington; her husband, Viky Bohra; and father-in-law Gotham Bohra have agreed to pay back the stock gains, as well as another $1.2 million in penalties and interest, The Seattle Times reported.

The U.S. attorney also filed criminal charges against Viky Bohra. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment to the newspaper about the fact that no other family members were criminally charged.

“Vik Bohra deeply regrets this conduct, accepts full responsibility, and intends to promptly repay the funds,” lawyer Peter Offenbecher said in a statement. An attorney for Laksha Bohra declined to comment. Gotham Bohra could not be reached.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Laksha Bohra, the SEC’s civil complaint alleged, ignored reminders from Amazon not to divulge confidential financial information or to illegally trade in the company’s securities based on her knowledge about the company’s financial position.

Between 2016 and 2018, Viky and Gotham Bohra “regularly” traded in Amazon securities based on confidential insider information from Laksha Bohra, the complaint said.

While vacationing in Europe in 2018, for example, Laksha Bohra logged into Amazon’s network to view the company’s preliminary first-quarter earnings statements. The same day, Viky and Gotham Bohra purchased options to buy Amazon shares at a specified price, the complaint alleged. The shares rose after the earnings report — by 3.6% in one day, netting the Bohras nearly $600,000 in profit on the stock trades.

Amazon declined to respond to questions about how it prevents insider trading, or whether officials were aware of the alleged acts by Laksha Bohra when the company suspended her employment in October 2018.

        Read more Government News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Custodial workers provide vital support to VA