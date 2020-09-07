Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Biden says he’ll take coronavirus vaccine

September 7, 2020 1:48 pm
 
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Latest on Election 2020 (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Joe Biden is willing to take a coronavirus vaccine — as long as scientists say it’s OK.

Speaking to reporters after a campaign stop in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Biden said first he’d want to see what the scientists said about any potential vaccine. But he said he would like to see a vaccine tomorrow, even if if would cost him the election by helping President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Biden also called for “full transparency on the vaccine,” warning that Trump’s repeated misstatements and falsehoods with respect to the virus are “undermining public confidence.”

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

He said he’s worried that “if we do have a really good vaccine people are going to be reluctant to take it.”

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force partners in medical logistics to support US