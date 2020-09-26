Listen Live Sports

Thousands march in Washington to pray and show Trump support

September 26, 2020 5:00 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of people packed the National Mall in downtown Washington on Saturday to pray and show their support for President Donald Trump.

The march, which stretched from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol, was held just hours before Trump was set to announce he was nominating a conservative judge for the Supreme Court.

Few in the crowd wore masks. Some sported red caps with the words “Let’s Make America Godly Again,” a play on Trump’s signature MAGA caps.

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking from the steps of the memorial, said he came to extend Trump’s “greetings and gratitude” and asked them to pray for the new Supreme Court nominee.

The march was organized by the Rev. Franklin Graham, a prominent conservative evangelical and Trump supporter. Many in the crowd appeared to be students of Liberty University in Virginia.

The Associated Press

