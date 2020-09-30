Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

University renaming buildings honoring white supremacists

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 8:48 am
< a min read
      

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (AP) — The University of Montevallo, a state-run liberal arts school, will rename two buildings that honor former Alabama governors who supported white supremacy, trustees decided.

News outlets reported that the board voted Tuesday during a virtual meeting to strip the names of Braxton Bragg Comer and Bibb Graves off of academic buildings on campus, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Birmingham.

The school created a group to consider the names of campus buildings during nationwide demonstrations that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Comer, who served four years beginning in 1907, was considered progressive but worked to maintain systems rooted in the state’s old plantation system, according to the Encyclopedia of Alabama. Also a progressive, Graves was a Ku Klux Klan leader who served two terms in the 1920s and 1930s.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

The university said in a news release that both men “were staunch supporters of segregation and white supremacy.”

The school will consider new names for the buildings, the statement said.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Forest Service engines support fire suppression efforts in California