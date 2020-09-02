FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks on the rise

NEW YORK AP) — Stocks are moving higher on Wall Street, extending the market’s recent string of gains. The S&P 500 was up 0.9% in early afternoon trading. Health care, financial, communication and household goods companies are powering the rally. Technology stocks added to their recent gains. Energy companies fell along with crude oil prices.

Treasury yields are mixed. DraftKings jumped 6.6% after announcing that basketball legend Michael Jordan would take an ownership stake in the company in exchange for becoming a special adviser to the sports betting site. Macy’s also lost an early gain after reporting a quarterly loss that was much smaller than analysts were anticipating.

ADP-JOBS REPORT

Survey: US companies added just 428,000 jobs last month

WASHINGTON (AP) — A private survey finds that U.S. companies added jobs at a modest pace last month, a sign that while hiring continues, it is only soaking up a relatively small proportion of the unemployed. Payroll processor ADP says businesses added 428,000 jobs in August, a figure that before the pandemic would have represented a healthy gain. But the increase represents a small slice of the 12 million jobs that have been lost to the spread of the coronavirus. The ADP survey comes ahead of the government’s more comprehensive monthly hiring report due out Friday.

UNITED AIRLINES-JOBS

United plans to furlough 16,000 workers, fewer than expected

UNDATED (AP) — United Airlines plans to furlough about 16,000 employees in October as air travel continues to be hammered by the pandemic. Still, that’s fewer furloughs than United predicted in July, when it warned 36,000 employees that they could lose their jobs. The number of furloughs is being reduced because thousands of United employees have taken early retirement, buyouts, or long-term leaves of absence. The furloughs would be postponed if Washington approves billions more in payroll aid to the nation’s airlines. United already got $5 billion, and that money came with a prohibition on furloughs or layoffs until Oct. 1.

FORD-JOB CUTS

Ford cutting 1,400 US salaried jobs with retirement offers

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. will offer early retirement incentives with hopes of cutting its U.S. white-collar workforce by 1,400 more positions. President for the Americas Kumar Galhotra told employees about the offers Wednesday morning. The company says they’re part of an $11 billion restructuring plan that started more than a year ago. Most of the reductions will take place in the area of Dearborn, Michigan, where Ford has its headquarters. A spokesman says Ford expects to meet its goals with the offers. If it doesn’t, then it may consider involuntary separations. The offers will go to U.S. salaried workers who are eligible to retire as of Dec. 31.

MACY’S-RESULTS

Macy’s posts $400 million loss as sales drop 36%

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s got more people to shop on its website and app, but it wasn’t enough to make up for plummeting sales inside its department stores. Online sales were up 53%, and the company said it attracted 4 million new online customers. But sales sunk 61% inside its stores, which reopened in June after being temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

The country’s largest department store operator says with people spending more time at home, shoppers bought fewer dresses, luggage and men’s suits. But they spent more on comfy athletic wear, as well as decor to spruce up their homes. Macy’s said luxury goods did surprisingly well, too, such as high-priced mattresses, perfumes and diamond jewelry.

Many of Macy’s department stores are at malls, which have struggled to attract shoppers even before COVID-19. Some of its mall-based rivals have gone bankrupt, including J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and Stage Stores.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY

Prime minister resists calls to extend worker wages

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is resisting calls to extend a government program that has paid the wages of millions of workers laid off during the coronavirus lockdown.

Since April, the government has paid 80% of the salaries of furloughed employees. The program has supported almost 10 million workers but is due to end on Oct. 31. Opposition parties have called for its extention.

Answering questions in the House of Commons, Johnson says the government had spent 40 billion pounds ($53 billion) on the program but continuing it indefinitely would keep workers “in suspended animation.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TREATMENTS

Steroids confirmed to help severely ill coronavirus patients

UNDATED (AP) — New studies confirm that multiple types of steroids improve survival for severely ill COVID-19 patients, cementing the cheap drugs as a standard of care. An analysis of pooled results from seven studies found that steroids reduced the risk of death in the first month by about one-third compared to placebo treatment or usual care alone in these seriously ill patients who needed extra oxygen. The work was led by the World Health Organization and published Wednesday by the Journal of the American Medical Association.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FDA SHAKEUP

Second Trump appointee out at FDA amid credibility concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A second Trump administration appointee has been ousted at the Food and Drug Administration after the agency’s botched announcement about an experimental therapy for COVID-19. An FDA spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that John Wagner, a political appointee installed by the White House in July, is no longer heading the agency’s office of external affairs. The shakeup comes just five days after conservative communications specialist Emily Miller was removed from her post heading the agency’s press office. Medical experts say the botched announcement damaged the FDA’s credibility at the moment it’s needed most: as agency scientists prepare to decide whether upcoming coronavirus vaccines are effective and safe to be given to millions of Americans.

UNITED STATES-CHINA-DIPLOMATS

US further restricts Chinese diplomats travel, meetings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is further restricting the ability of Chinese diplomats to travel, hold meetings with academics and host cultural events in the United States. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Wednesday that senior U.S.-based Chinese diplomats must get permission to visit American universities, meet with local government officials or host cultural events outside of their diplomatic missions. The Trump administration is targeting Chinese officials in a widening effort to counter what it says is unfair treatment of American diplomats in China. Relations between the two countries continue have plummeted amid a numerous disputes over trade, Taiwan, Tibet, human rights and Hong Kong.

UNITED STATES-INTERNATIONAL COURT

New US sanctions on international tribunal prosecutor, aide

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and one of her top aides for continuing to investigate war crimes allegations against Americans. The moves by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are part of the administration’s pushback against the tribunal for investigations into the United States and its allies. Pompeo had previously imposed a travel ban on the prosecutor and other ICC employees because of the tribunal’s investigation into allegations of torture and other crimes by Americans in Afghanistan. Human rights groups and others are critical of Pompeo’s actions.

ROYALS-NETFLIX-DEAL

Prince Harry and Meghan sign production deal with Netflix

NEW YORK (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a new home: Netflix. Six months after detangling their work lives from the British royal family, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have signed a multiyear deal with the streaming service. According to a statement Wednesday, they plan to produce nature series, documentaries and children’s programming through a new production company. The two recently relocated to Santa Barbara, California, with baby Archie. They left the UK in search of financial independence. At Netflix, they plan to focus on stories and issues that elevate diverse voices and other issues close to their hearts. Several projects are already in development.

