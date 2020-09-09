FINANCIAL MARKETS

Market pauses losing streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is steadying itself following a three-day losing streak, the first in nearly three months. Bloodletting by big technology stocks has paused as Apple, Amazon, Zoom Video Communications and other tech companies that have tumbled are recovering some of their losses. That helped lift the S&P 500 by 2.2% in midday trading. The Nasdaq, which includes many tech stocks, was up 2.7%. It’s coming off a 10% drop over the last three days. Treasury yields headed higher, and crude oil clawed back some of its losses.

JOB OPENINGS

U.S. job posting rise to 6.6 million in July

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers advertised more jobs but hired fewer workers in July, sending mixed signals about the job market in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The Labor Department said Wednesday that the number of U.S. job postings on the last day of July rose to 6.6 million from 6 million at the end of June. A year earlier, employers posted 7.2 million job openings. Hiring dropped to 5.8 million from 7 million in June. The number of Americans laid off or discharged fell to 1.6 million from nearly 2 million in June.

AMAZON-HIRING

What slowdown? Amazon seeks to hire 33,000 people

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is on a hiring spree. In the latest sign of how it’s prospering while others are faltering during the pandemic, Amazon said Wednesday it is seeking to bring aboard 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months. It’s the most job openings it’s had at one time, and the company said the roles its trying to fill are separate from the typical increase in hiring it does for warehouse workers ahead of the holidays. To fill the jobs, Amazon said will hold an online career fair Sept. 16 to collect resumes and give people a chance talk to a recruiter.

UPS-HOLIDAY HIRING

UPS says it plans to hire more than 100,000 holiday workers

UNDATED (AP) — UPS says it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the holiday season. UPS says it expects a record peak season. Volume of packages for delivery usually rises starting in October and runs through January. The company says it will have full-time and part-time seasonal jobs, mostly package handlers, drivers and driver helpers. The Atlanta-based company touts the seasonal jobs as ones that can lead to year-round employment.

MARRIOTT-LAYOFFS

Marriott to lay off 17% of corporate staff next month

UNDATED (AP) — Marriott International Inc. plans to lay off 17% of its corporate workforce next month as the coronavirus continues to take a heavy toll on the hotel industry. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company confirmed Wednesday that it will lay off 673 workers late next month. Marriott has around 4,000 employees at its corporate headquarters.

Marriott furloughed two-thirds of its corporate staff in March as hotel demand plummeted. The company said some of those workers will be returning to work later this month.

UNITED AIRLINES-PILOTS

Pilots’ union says it has a no-furloughs deal with United

CHICAGO (AP) — Leaders of the pilots’ union at United Airlines say they have an agreement with the airline to prevent the furlough of nearly 3,000 pilots next month, when a federal ban on job cuts ends. The Air Line Pilots Association said Wednesday that rank-and-file pilots will get to vote on the deal. Other details were not disclosed.

United said last week it expected to furlough 16,370 employees in October, including 2,850 pilots. Airlines are shedding workers to cope with a sharp drop in travel demand during the pandemic. United expects to operate only 34% of its normal schedule this month and 40% next month.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS

GOP proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, but Dems say not enough

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it only has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid. The Republican leader introduced a targeted proposal focused on health care, education and economic issues. McConnell is under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races. His move would clear the way for a Thursday test vote in which Democrats are sure to block the legislation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say the bill “doesn’t come close to addressing the problems and is headed nowhere.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE

NIH: Halted vaccine study shows ‘no compromises’ on safety

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Institutes of Health director is telling Congress that AstraZeneca’s suspension of its COVID-19 vaccine study shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots. AstraZeneca has put on hold its late-stage studies in the U.S. and other countries while it investigates if a British volunteer’s “potentially unexplained illness” is related to vaccination or a coincidence. NIH chief Dr. Francis Collins pledged that science will be behind decisions of if and when any COVID-19 vaccine is good enough for widespread use. AstraZeneca’s shot is one of three vaccines in late-stage testing in the U.S.

LVMH-TIFFANY

Luxury goods giant LVMH cancels $14.5B deal for Tiffany

NEW YORK (AP) — Luxury goods giant LVMH is ending its months-long pursuit of jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co. The Paris-based conglomerate said that the French government requested a delay, saying it needs more time to assess the impact of proposed U.S. tariffs. Tiffany replied that it’s suing to enforce the merger agreement, which was signed last November. The New York company said LVMH’s has no basis in French law. The deal’s value had come under strain also because of the pandemic, which has pushed Tiffany’s share price below the offer value and caused a global slump in retail sales.

WALMART-DRONES

Walmart testing drones for deliveries in North Carolina city

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has launched a pilot program using drones to deliver groceries and household essentials in a North Carolina city. The retail giant is using drones from Flytrex in Fayetteville, where it says it hopes to gain insight into customers’ and its workers’ experience with the technology. A Walmart executive acknowledges that it will be a while before drones are widely used for package deliveries. Last week, Amazon won regulatory approval to deliver packages by drone. UPS and a company owned by search giant Google have also won regulatory approval to deliver by drones.

MICROSOFT-XBOX

Microsoft to launch new $500 Xbox console Nov. 10

UNDATED (AP) — The holiday video game console battle is heating up. Microsoft says its Xbox Series X will cost $500 and debut Nov. 10, just ahead of the holidays. A stripped-down version, Xbox Series S, will cost $300 and be available at the same time. Pre-orders begin Sept. 22. Rival Sony is expected to announce the pricing and launch date for its PlayStaton 5 shortly. There haven’t been new generations of video game consoles for several years. The most recent Xbox, Xbox One, was released in 2013, as was Sony’s PlayStation 4.

TOY HALL OF FAME

Yahtzee, Baby Nancy, My Little Pony up for Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced the 12 toys that are up for induction later this year.

Breyer Horses and My Little Pony are neck and neck. Also nominated is Baby Nancy, an ethnically correct Black doll unlike any that had been produced before her. The games Risk, Sorry, Yahtzee, bingo and Jenga also made the list released Wednesday. Nomineees are rounded out by Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, sidewalk chalk and the 1990s virtual pet, Tamagotchi. Three of the finalists will be inducted into the hall in Rochester, New York, on Nov. 5.

