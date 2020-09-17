FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks retreat on lack of new Fed action

UNDATED (AP) — Asian stock markets tumbled today after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated its benchmark interest rate would stay close to zero at least through 2023 but announced no additional stimulus plans.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1% and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.7%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 1.6%.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 1.4% while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 declined 1.1%. India’s Sensex opened down 0.2%. New Zealand and Southeast Asia markets all retreated.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index closed down 0.5% after the Fed said it won’t raise interest rates until inflation reaches 2%, which the U.S. central bank’s own projections show it doesn’t expect until late 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrial average rose 0.1%, to 28,032.38. The Nasdaq composite lost 1.3% to 11,050.47.

RAYTHEON-JOB CUTS

Raytheon doubles job cuts to 15,000, citing airline downturn

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Raytheon Technologies plans to eliminate more than 15,000 jobs this year at its corporate offices, jet engine-maker Pratt & Whitney and aviation and military equipment manufacturer Collins Aerospace.

The cuts are nearly double what the company disclosed in July amid a downturn in the airline industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jobs will be eliminated at Raytheon’s headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, Connecticut, and Collins Aerospace in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pratt & Whitney has seen shop visits decline 60% since the second quarter, and Collins Aerospace saw a 65% drop in commercial spare parts orders.

Raytheon is seeking $2 billion in cost reductions and $4 billion in cash conservation this year. But Raytheon’s CEO says that the company’s defense-related business remains strong.

Raytheon shares closed at $62.92 Wednesday, up $1.48.

US-CHINA-TAIWAN

U.S. envoy leading second recent high-level visit to Taiwan

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (AP) — U.S. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach is due to arrive in Taiwan this afternoon in the highest-level visit by a State Department official to the island in decades.

Krach is expected to meet with the Taiwanese President and participate in a trade and economic dialogue.

His visit follows the high-profile visit in August of U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar, who was the highest-level U.S. Cabinet official to visit since a break in formal ties between the U.S. and Taiwanese government in 1979, when the U.S. accepted the “one-China policy” with Beijing as its government.

However, the U.S. has maintained unofficial ties with Taiwan since the official diplomatic break and is the island’s most important ally and provider of defense equipment.

It has drawn a stern warning from China, which considers Taiwan its own and therefore decries any type of formal exchange between other countries and the island.

TRUMP-TIKTOK

Trump not ready to OK TikTok deal, admits US won’t get cut

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he expects to get a report today about Oracle’s bid for the Chinese-owned video app TikTok. Trump also told reporters on Wednesday that government lawyers say there is no legal path to allowing Treasury to get a cut of the deal, which experts have criticized as unprecedented and possibly illegal.

Trump says he was stunned to learn that the Treasury could not receive any payment in exchange for the U.S. signing off on the deal.

Trump earlier said he would ban TikTok in the United States unless it were purchased by an American company. The U.S. has raised concerns about the deal, fearing that ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese company that owns TikTok, would maintain access to information on the 100 million TikTok users in the United States.

TikTok maintains that it has not shared U.S. user data with the Chinese government and would not do so.

WECHAT-POSSIBLE BAN

US govt: Upcoming WeChat ‘ban’ won’t target its users

NEW YORK (AP) — A looming U.S. ban on the Chinese app WeChat won’t target people who use the app to communicate, according to a government court filing Wednesday.

President Donald Trump issued orders on Aug. 6 that targeted WeChat and TikTok as purported national-security threats and imposed a Sept. 20 deadline for the Commerce Department to draft specific measures for blocking “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the apps.

The nonprofit U.S. WeChat Users Alliance and several people who say they rely on the app for work, worship and staying in touch with relatives in China, sued to stop the ban in federal court in California. The suit says the ban violates its U.S. users’ freedom of speech, free exercise of religion and other constitutional rights.

The WeChat users, who say they are not affiliated with WeChat or its parent company, Tencent, are seeking an injunction to against the order, and a hearing is scheduled for today.

SONY-NEW PLAYSTATION

Sony’s new $500 PlayStation 5 will launch Nov. 12

UNDATED (AP) — Sony says its upcoming PlayStation 5 video game console will cost $500 and launch Nov. 12, setting up a holiday battle with Microsoft’s X Box Series X over whose new console will be under people’s tree this year.

Video game fans have been chomping at the bit for the new consoles — and not just because of the the pandemic.

The roughly 7-year life cycle of a video game console is ending. The previous Xbox, Xbox One, and Sony’s PlayStation 4 were released in 2013.

The new consoles promise faster load times, souped up graphics and new games. Sony’s console is also more expensive this time around; the PS4 launched for $400 in 2013.

Sony’s PS5 will come in two different models — a standard version with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive for $500, and a digital-oriented version with no disk drive that costs $400. While you can still buy games on optical disks, it’s increasingly common for gamers to download them in digital form instead.

NEW ZEALAND-ECONOMY

New Zealand economy shrinks record 12% due to virus lockdown

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s economy shrank by a record 12.2% in the second quarter due to a strict coronavirus lockdown, but forecasts indicate activity is bouncing back.

The quarterly fall in GDP was by far the largest on record and signaled New Zealand was in recession for the first time in 11 years.

Economists say the decline will likely be followed by a record increase in activity as many businesses get back to work.

Forecasts released by the Treasury this week predict unemployment will peak at 7.8%, lower than earlier predictions of nearly 10%.

AUSTRALIA-DIGITAL PLATFORMS

Australia to amend law making Facebook, Google pay for news

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The author of proposed Australian laws that would make Facebook and Google pay for journalism says his draft legislation will be altered to allay some of the digital giants’ concerns, but would remain fundamentally unchanged.

Australia’s fair trade regulator Rod Sims, chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, says he would give his final draft of the laws to make Facebook and Google pay Australian media companies for the news content they use by early October.

Facebook has warned it might block Australian news content rather than pay for it. Google has said the proposed laws would result in “dramatically worse Google Search and YouTube.”

